The Niger State Police Command have arrested a 16-year-old boy and three other suspects linked to several drug-related offences, kidnapping and armed robbery in different parts of the state.

In a Sunday statement signed by the Niger Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, the teenage suspect was arrested on January 8, 2026, at about 10:30 p.m. in the Kantoma area of Suleja following reports that suspected hoodlums were operating in the area.

According to the statement, the teenager, Usman Aliyu, confessed to selling drugs to different persons across the state.

The statement reads, “Earlier on 8th January 2026 at about 10.30 pm, information received indicated that some hoodlums were sighted around the Kantoma area of Suleja, smoking suspected cannabis.

“On the receipt of this, Police operatives attached to ‘B’ Div Suleja moved to the scene and on sighting the Police team, the hoodlums took to their heels, but one Usman Aliyu 16yrs was arrested within the area with four cutlasses, one Jackknife, six sachets of illicit tablets.

“The suspect confessed to having been selling the drugs to different persons in the area. He was later arraigned in court for prosecution immediately after the investigation.”

In a similar operation, “on 16th January 2026, based on a tip-off, Police operatives of the FID STS arrested three suspects; Mamman Bello 18yrs, Ibrahim Adamu 20yrs, and Umar Abubakar 25yrs

“Mamman Bello and Ibrahim Adamu were arrested in Ilorin, Kwara State, based on intercepted intelligence that some suspected kidnappers from Beji, Maikunkele, relocated to Ndanaku forest, Patigi area of Kwara State and regrouped under one Batugo for their kidnapping activities.”

It added, “During interrogation, it was revealed that Ibrahim joined the group from Beji, while Bello also joined from Ogbomosho, and both confessed to different kidnapping activities within the State, while they were also planning to pick another victim within the city before they were arrested. They are still undergoing further investigation.”

“Umar Abubakar was arrested in Garatu for his involvement in a case of armed robbery in Beji a few months ago, where they invaded a residence, and robbed the victim of two phones and a motorcycle. He confessed to the crime and mentioned others, such as Wode, Black, Moh’d and one other.

“He further stated that they sold the motorcycle at the rate of six hundred thousand naira at Tunga-Mallam and shared the proceeds. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of his gang,” the statement concluded.