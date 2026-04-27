King Charles III has commenced a four-day state visit to the United States, a trip overshadowed by heightened transatlantic tensions and recent security concerns in Washington. The visit, alongside Queen Camilla, is aimed at celebrating historic ties between the United Kingdom and the United States as America marks its 250th…...

King Charles III has commenced a four-day state visit to the United States, a trip overshadowed by heightened transatlantic tensions and recent security concerns in Washington.

The visit, alongside Queen Camilla, is aimed at celebrating historic ties between the United Kingdom and the United States as America marks its 250th anniversary.

During the trip, Charles is expected to make history as the first British monarch since Queen Elizabeth II in 1991 to address the US Congress. The royal couple will also meet Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for engagements including tea at the White House and a formal state dinner.

The itinerary includes a visit to New York, where the royals will tour the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, before travelling to Bermuda — Charles’s first visit to a British Overseas Territory as monarch.

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Despite a recent shooting at a White House Correspondents’ Association gala — attended by President Trump and his wife — Buckingham Palace confirmed the visit would proceed as planned.

The King was said to be “greatly relieved” that the President and other guests were unharmed, although a member of the security detail sustained injuries. A lone suspect is currently in custody.

Donald Trump has said King Charles III will “be very safe” during his state visit to the US, which is due to begin later on Monday.

Further security talks took place between the White House and Buckingham Palace after a gunman gained access to an event attended by Trump in Washington DC on Saturday.

Asked about the security implications for the royal visit, the US president told CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday that the grounds of the White House, where King Charles will visit, are “really safe”. ADVERTISEMENT

British Ambassador to the US, Karen Pierce, stated that officials were confident adequate security arrangements were in place following extensive consultations.

The visit comes at a delicate moment in UK-US relations, with disagreements over the ongoing Iran conflict straining diplomatic ties.

Keir Starmer has publicly criticised the US position, drawing sharp responses from President Trump.

Nevertheless, Starmer defended the state visit, describing it as an opportunity for the monarchy to reinforce long-standing diplomatic bonds. President Trump also expressed optimism, suggesting the visit could help ease tensions.

Analysts say the King is likely to adopt a measured tone in his address to Congress, potentially referencing the geopolitical strains in a subtle manner.

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The carefully choreographed visit is expected to prioritise diplomacy and symbolism, with limited unscripted interactions as both nations seek to maintain stability in their historic alliance.