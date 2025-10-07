The Enugu State Police Command has arrested two armed robbery suspects and recovered firearms, a snatched motorcycle, and other exhibits in separate operations across the State....

According to a statement by the Command, operatives attached to the Nenwe and Owelle-Court Divisions, in collaboration with Neighbourhood Watch members and Forest Guards, apprehended one Okonkwo Chukwuebuka, aged 27, on 1 October 2025 for armed robbery, while his accomplice escaped.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had, on 30 September, boarded a commercial motorcycle in Nenwe community, Aninri Local Government Area, before robbing the rider at gunpoint.

They were intercepted while attempting to flee on sighting security operatives. A cut-to-size gun and the stolen motorcycle were recovered.

In a separate operation on 28 September, operatives of the Command’s Octopus Squad, acting on credible intelligence, arrested another suspect, Ibe Christian, aged 27, and recovered a locally fabricated Beretta-like pistol and a dagger.

Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, commended the professionalism and collaboration of the police operatives and other security stakeholders.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to intensifying the fight against criminality across Enugu State.

CP Giwa also urged residents to remain vigilant, law-abiding, and to continue providing timely and credible information to aid security agencies in their operations.