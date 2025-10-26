In a move against illicit arms and ammunition trafficking, the Delta State Police Command arrested a notorious arms supplier and a kidnap kingpin, a significant step in the fight against insecurity. A Saturday statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, stated that the command...

A Saturday statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, stated that the command, while acting on credible intelligence from the Force Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), Abuja, operatives of the CP Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), led by ASP Julius Robinson, arrested a female suspect, identified as Jamila Abubakar, at Conoil Filling Station, Warri–Patani Road, Effurun.

Upon her arrest, officers discovered a cash sum of ₦550,000 neatly concealed beneath her bag, suspected to be proceeds from illicit transactions.

According to the statement, Jamila’s arrest led to the discovery of a major illegal arms supply network, championed by a 31-year-old Ahmed Ibrahim, who supplies arms to insurgent groups in the northern region.

The statement reads, “The Delta State Police Command has recorded another breakthrough in its relentless fight against the trafficking of illicit arms and ammunition.

“Acting on credible intelligence from the Force Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), Abuja, operatives of the CP Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), led by ASP Julius Robinson, arrested a female suspect, one Jamila Abubakar, at Conoil Filling Station, Warri–Patani Road, Effurun.

“Upon her arrest, officers discovered a cash sum of Five Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (₦550,000) neatly concealed beneath her bag, suspected to be proceeds from illicit transactions.”

It added, “Her apprehension provided a crucial lead that set off a well-coordinated follow-up operation. Building on that intelligence, the operatives stormed the Niger-Cat area of Warri, where they successfully arrested a notorious arms peddler, one Ahmed Ibrahim (male, 31 years), of Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area, at about 0725 hrs on 22nd October 2025.

“A search led to the recovery of a bag containing one hundred and fifteen rounds (115) rounds of 7.63mm AK-47 live ammunition, two hundred and twenty (220) rounds of SMG rifle ammunition, and thirty-two (32) live cartridges.”

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is a key supplier of weapons to bandit groups in the North and has long been on the Command’s watch list for his alleged role in several high-profile kidnapping and armed-robbery operations.

“He is also linked to the kidnap and murder of one Ogheneovo Onemu (female), who was abducted on 17th May 2024 at Ajaokuta Community, Ughelli North LGA, and later killed despite the payment of a ₦4,000,000 ransom,” the statement concluded.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, described the breakthrough as another testament to the Command’s unwavering commitment to stemming the flow of illegal arms, dismantling criminal syndicates, and bringing offenders to justice.

He reaffirmed the Command’s determination to identify and neutralise all networks involved in illicit weapons across the State. The CP also urged residents to remain vigilant and continue supporting the Police with timely and credible information to aid the fight against crime.

