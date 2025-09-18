The Jigawa State Police Command says it has intensified its crackdown on crime, with several arrests made for drug peddling, cattle rustling, and vandalization across the State....

The Jigawa State Police Command says it has intensified its crackdown on crime, with several arrests made for drug peddling, cattle rustling, and vandalization across the State.

Police spokesperson, SP Lawan Shisu, confirmed in a statement that between the 10th and 17th of September, multiple operations across Jigawa led to the arrest of over 20 suspects and the recovery of stolen livestock, vehicles, vandalized cables, and large quantities of hard drugs.

In Gwaram Local Government, two suspects from Kano State were caught with vandalized streetlight cables.

They later confessed to the crime during police interrogation.

Similarly, in Birniwa Division, two men one from Yobe State and another from Niger Republic were arrested with two stolen bulls.

One of the animals was traced to its rightful owner in Machina, Yobe State.

The command also reported that raids on criminal hideouts in Fanisau, Birniwa, Gujungu, Yalwawa, and Yankwashi led to the arrest of fourteen suspected drug dealers.

Items recovered include over 300 wraps of Indian hemp, hundreds of tablets of tramadol, exol, diazepam, and other illicit substances.

In another operation, officers in Sara Division intercepted suspects along Buji–Sara Road, recovering two stolen cows valued at about two million naira.

The police say the prime suspect is already in custody while efforts are on to arrest his accomplices.

Also in Ringim, a joint operation by the police, highway patrol, and vigilante group led to the arrest of three men transporting a cow suspected to be stolen.

Further investigation uncovered another cow and eleven sheep at the home of one of the suspects.

The Jigawa State Police Command says all suspects will be charged to court after investigation.