The Jigawa State Police Command has recorded another breakthrough in its fight against rural banditry, following the arrest of a suspected cattle rustler and the recovery of eight stolen cows in Maigatari Local Government Area.

Police operatives attached to the Maigatari Division apprehended a 21-year-old suspect, Muhammad Abdullahi of Maidaga village in Dungas District of the Niger Republic, at Matoya village while he was allegedly attempting to transport eight cows believed to have been stolen.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Lawan Shisu Adam, told TVC News Correspondent Yusif Isah that the arrest followed credible information from community members, leading officers to swiftly track and intercept the suspect.

He said all eight cows have been recovered and are currently in police custody pending proper identification and handover to their rightful owners.

The suspect is also in custody as investigations continue, with efforts underway to arrest other accomplices linked to the crime.

The Commissioner of Police, Jigawa State Command, praised the operatives for their prompt response and professionalism, while commending residents for their growing cooperation with security agencies.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to tackling cattle rustling, cross-border crimes, and other threats affecting farming communities, key pillars of Nigeria’s food security and rural economy.

The Police Command urged the public to continue providing timely and reliable information to help strengthen security across the state.