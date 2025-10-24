The operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have arrested three male suspects for allegedly vandalising power cables, while conveying the exhibit during a stop-and-search operation along the Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway. This was disclosed in a statement signed by SP Daniel Ndukwe, the comman...

The operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have arrested three male suspects for allegedly vandalising power cables, while conveying the exhibit during a stop-and-search operation along the Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by SP Daniel Ndukwe, the command’s Public Relations Officer.

According to the statement, the suspects were intercepted by officers attached to the Distress Response Squad on Monday.

The statement reads, “Police operatives of the Enugu State Command, attached to the Distress Response Squad (DRS), on 20th October 2025, at about 4:48 a.m., intercepted and arrested three male suspects for vandalizing power cables, while on routine stop-and-search duty along the Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway.

“They recovered lengths of vandalized high-voltage aluminum cables concealed with cassava crop leaves, one big cable cutter, two pairs of rubber gloves, a black bag containing clothes, and the suspects’ operational white-coloured minibus with registration number ENU 450 XK.

“The arrested suspects, Chukwu Kelvin (aged 25), Kenechukwu Ude (aged 25), and Uche Nwankwo (aged 28), confessed to having vandalized the cables from electric poles along Ukete Road, Oduma community in Aninri LGA, and were transporting them to the New Artisan Market, Enugu, for sale. They will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.”

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has reiterated the Command’s commitment to fishing out vandals and other ccriminals responsible for destroying and denying citizens the enjoyment of essential social amenities, charging citizens to continue to support the Police in the quest.