The Jigawa State Police Command, in its sustained onslaught against notorious drug dealers and other criminal elements across the state have arrested several kingpins, recovered various wraps and quantities of illicit drugs of various kinds.

According to a Thursday statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, SP Shiisu Lawan Adam, the operation was carried out as part of its unwavering commitment to rid the state of illicit drugs and related crimes.

The statement reads, “In a series of coordinated intelligence-led raids carried out across several Local Government Areas, operatives of the Command arrested a drug dealer, one Mutari Shu’aibu ‘m’ age 20 years of Dutse Local Government Area, alongside other suspects in Guri, Gumel, Sara, Shuwarin, Sundimina, Kazaure, M/Madori, Ringim, B/Kudu, and K/Hausa towns.

“During the operations, the suspects were found in possession of four thousand six hundred and fifty-eight (4,658) wraps and quantities of illicit drugs of various kinds, suspected to be hard drugs, which were intended for distribution within communities. The exhibits have since been recovered and recorded as evidence.”

The statement further revealed that all the suspects have since been arraigned in court to face the law, following a discreet investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Dahiru Muhammad, commended the officers involved for their professionalism, diligence, and commitment to duty.

He reiterated the Command’s unrelenting effort to clamp down on drug trafficking, abuse, and other criminal activities that threaten public safety, security, and the future of youths in the state.

The Command urges members of the public to continue to support the police by providing timely and credible information on criminal activities, reassuring the people of Jigawa state of its readiness to ensure a safe, secure, and drug-free society.