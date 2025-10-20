Operatives of Osun State Command of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested a notorious cultist identified as Ismail Damilare, in possession of two locally made pistols in Osogbo, Osun State. According to a Monday statement shared on X by Naijaconfra, a media platforms known for exposing cult-related...

Operatives of Osun State Command of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested a notorious cultist identified as Ismail Damilare, in possession of two locally made pistols in Osogbo, Osun State.

According to a Monday statement shared on X by Naijaconfra, a media platforms known for exposing cult-related activities.

During interrogation, the suspect claimed he works for the Osun State Park Management Chairman, popular called Alowonle, a statement which the chairman later denied, according to Naijaconfra.

The statement reads, “OSOGBO, OSUN: Police operatives in Osun State have arrested a 22-year-old cultist named Ismail Damilare, popularly known as “K!ller,” in Osogbo. He was apprehended by the Anti-Cultism Unit with two locally made pist0ls and live ammunition.

“During interrogation, Damilare confessed to having links with the Osun State Park Management Chairman, Alowonle, and claimed to serve as his personal assistant — a claim the chairman has since denied. Police say investigations are ongoing into his cult-related activities. Reject Cultism.”

Confirming the arrest, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, said the suspect claimed to be the Personal Assistant to the Osun State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Iyanda Alowonle.

TVC News gathered that Damilare was apprehended on Sunday at the Oke-Odo area of Osogbo with arms and ammunition in his possession.

Abiodun Ojelabi disclosed that the suspect was found with two locally made guns and six live cartridges, adding that investigation into the matter is ongoing.

“He was arrested at Oke-Odo here in Osogbo. We recovered two cut-to-size locally made pistols and six live cartridges. He confessed that he is the P.A. to Alowonle, but that is yet to be substantiated. Investigation is still ongoing,”.