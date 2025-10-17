The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of a notorious car snatching and armed robbery group responsible for several violent attacks on vehicle owners in Lagos State. According to a statement signed by SP Abimbola Adebisi on Friday, the suspects disguise themselv...

The statement reads, “In a breakthrough in the ongoing fight against violent crimes in Lagos State, detectives and crack operatives of the Lagos State Police Command’s Tactical Squads have successfully smashed a notorious and vicious armed robbery and car-snatching gang responsible for a series of violent attacks on vehicle owners. The suspects specialised in entering vehicles as passengers and, while in transit, dispossessing the owners of their vehicles at gunpoint.

“Between 0100hrs on 15th October 2025 and 0300hrs on 17th October 2025, intelligence-led operations carried out by the Command’s Tactical Squads led to the arrest of four (4) dangerous and confessed armed robbers at their hideout in Igando, Lagos State.”

The suspects arrested are:

Taiwo Alabi “m”, 42 years

Ogedengbe Lowis “m”, 46 years

Ighodalo Enato Francis “m”, 37 years

Osaro Eghe Abiodun “m”, 34 years

The statement further revealed that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to having dispossessed vehicle owners of their cars at gunpoint and making away with the vehicles.

The police recovered several assault weapons from the suspect, who has also been linked to several armed robbery incidents in Ogun, Oyo, and Edo States.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include

One automatic pump-action shotgun,

One Beretta pistol,

Forty-eight rounds of 9mm ammunition,

Forty-six live cartridges,

One cutlass,

Assorted criminal charms,

One Toyota Sienna,

Two Lexus ES350 salon cars, and

One Toyota Corolla salon car.

The statement further revealed that the preliminary investigation reveals that the modus operandi of the gang involved posing as passengers to enter commercial vehicles and later robbing unsuspecting private drivers of their vehicles at gunpoint.

One of the vehicles was snatched in Lagos, while the others were reportedly robbed in Ogun, Oyo, and Edo States using the same modus operandi. All the suspects were meticulously tracked, trailed, and arrested across the states mentioned above. The successful operation followed weeks of coordinated surveillance and intelligence gathering on the suspects.

The command reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling all forms of crime, criminality, and criminal syndicates in the State, stating that effort is being intensified to apprehend other gang members currently at large.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, assures residents that the Command will continue to ensure peace, stability, and intelligence-led policing to rid the State of criminal elements.