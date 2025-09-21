The Nigeria Police Force has arrested six suspects during the ongoing response operation following a deadly attack on police tactical teams by suspected armed herdsmen and an unknown insurgent group at the Agu Centre, Katsina-Ala/Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State. A statement signed by the F...

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested six suspects during the ongoing response operation following a deadly attack on police tactical teams by suspected armed herdsmen and an unknown insurgent group at the Agu Centre, Katsina-Ala/Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, made available to TVC on Sunday, revealed that the attack occurred on Friday, resulting in the death of three police officers, while seven others are still missing.

According to the statement, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, condemned the attacks, directing the deployment of additional tactical assets to comb the area, rescue the missing officers and restore peace in the state.

The statement further disclosed that the suspects arrested are currently in custody and are cooperating in the ongoing investigation. The IG urges residents to stay calm and help operatives with useful information, promising that missing officers will be rescued and all suspects will be brought to book.

The statement reads, “The Nigeria Police Force has arrested six (6) suspects in an ongoing response operation in Benue State following a deadly attack on Police Tactical Teams by suspected armed herdsmen and local militias at Agu Centre, Katsina-Ala/Ukum Local Government Area of the State.

“The attack, which occurred on Friday, September 19, 2025, resulted in the death of three police officers, while seven others are still missing. The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP Innocent Ifeanyi Emenari, is currently leading the operation geared towards rescuing the missing officers and arresting the fleeing suspects.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, strongly condemns the attack, describing it as cruel, unwarranted, and an affront on the good people of Benue State.”

“The arrested suspects are in custody and assisting with useful information. Equally, the IGP has directed the deployment of additional tactical assets to the area and assured that no stone will be left unturned in restoring peace and security in Benue State.

“Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force urges members of the public to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive of security agencies, as the Force continues to intensify efforts towards rescuing missing personnel, apprehending fleeing suspects, and dismantling the criminal networks behind such reprehensible attacks.”

