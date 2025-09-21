Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have launched another deadly attack in Ilafin community, Isanlu, Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing two police officers on duty. TVC News gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday morning when the attackers stormed a police checkpoint in the ...

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have launched another deadly attack in Ilafin community, Isanlu, Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing two police officers on duty.

TVC News gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday morning when the attackers stormed a police checkpoint in the community.

In a statement, Chairman of the Council, Joshua Dare, condemned the incident, describing it as an attack on the security architecture of the area and a plot to instil fear in residents.

The attack comes just days after assailants shot dead three policemen at a checkpoint in Egbe, Yagba West Local Government Area, a community bordering Kwara State.

The gunmen reportedly engaged the officers in a fierce exchange before escaping with their rifles.

Confirming the earlier incident, Police spokesperson in Kogi State, SP William Aya, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, had launched a manhunt for the attackers to ensure they face justice.

TVC previously reported that suspected hoodlums armed with cutlasses, sticks, and other dangerous weapons have launched a violent attack on a senior officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), killing him in broad daylight while on duty at Shuwarin Market in Jigawa State.

The officer, Superintendent Bashir Adamu Jibril, was carrying out an arrest when he was surrounded and attacked by the mob.

He sustained fatal injuries and was later confirmed dead at Dutse General Hospital.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/suspected-hoodlums-kill-nscdc-officer-in-jigawa/