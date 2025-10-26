As part of a move against ritual killing and kidnapping, the Delta State Police Command arrested two suspects, 20-year-old herbalist Amechi Okwuokenye and his stepbrother Smart Okwuokenye, in connection with the gruesome killing of two individuals in the state. According to a Sunday statement signed...

According to a Sunday statement signed by the command’s public relations officer, SP Bright Edafe, the victim, Friday Liberty, aged 22 years old, was a well-known client of the herbalist, whom he had known for a long time, before he was discovered along with his bike man in a soakaway pit by the authorities.

The statement reads, “It was a case of the hunter becoming the hunted, when on the 30th of September 2025, Mr Friday Liberty, aged 22 years old, visited his herbalist, whom he had known for some time now, but this time, he never returned.

“The family, who initially didn’t know what happened to their brother, started looking for him. The girlfriend of the deceased then informed the family that she heard a conversation about the said Friday liberty and a certain herbalist, and advised that they should reach out to the said herbalist.

“The family contacted the herbalist, who denied seeing him but promised to do some spiritual incantations so their brother could return alive. Having spent money on the herbalist, and the result was not forthcoming, they then reported the matter at the Agbor Area command via a petition on 14th October 2025. And this decision proved to be the turning point in the case as the area command detectives embarked on an intelligence-led investigation.”

It added, “During the course of the investigation, the detectives uncovered the last person whom Friday Liberty contacted, and found out it was the same herbalist who denied knowing his whereabouts. Surveillance was laid around his shrine at Owa-Alidima in Ika North East LGA, for days, until he was arrested on 23rd October 2025, in his shrine while hiding inside a refrigerator. “Upon arrest of the herbalist Amechi Okwuokenye, aged 20 years, he confessed that both he and his brother Smart Okwuokenye, aged 26years, kidnapped the victim liberty Friday and the motorcycle rider identified as Isioma Ugbeje, who carried him to the shrine.” “They further stated that Friday Liberty has been his long-time customer who frequently visits him to hypnotise clients so they could give him money easily( in his words, ‘to tie clients ‘). The herbalist said his elder brother approached him that he needed money and advised him to lure any of his clients so they could kidnap him and ask for ransom, and the unlucky person they could lure was Liberty Friday.

“They kidnapped him and the Okada Rider and demanded a ransom of Ten Million Niara (#10,000,000). When they noticed that the plan was not working, they murdered him and the motorcycle rider and dumped their bodies in a soakaway pit by the shrine.