The Anambra State Police Command has arrested four additional suspects in connection with the murder of three Cameroonian nationals in the State.

The suspects, all males, include the alleged Chief Priest of a shrine, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, also known as “Ugoebenajah,” aged 27 years, alongside Nwabunne Bright (27 years), Chinecherem Chiama (21 years) and Michael Ekwunife (38 years) respectively.

The team also recovered two pump-action guns, one locally made Beretta pistol, one machete, assorted charms, expanded ammunition, ten live cartridges and five live 9mm ammunition in Nando community, Anambra East Local Government Area.

This feat was recorded on 13th February 2026.

Given the confession of the two earlier arrested suspects in custody, the Command Operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu swiftly mobilised to the identified shrine in Nando.

On approaching the shrine, about thirty able-bodied men were observed gathered at the premises.

Upon sighting the Police, the armed men opened fire on the operatives.

The Police operatives responded professionally, engaging the armed men in a gun duel.

While the prime suspect, Uchenna Mmaduamaka Nicholas, a native of Oroma Etiti Anam escaped alongside other gang members with bullet wounds.

Also during the gun battle, one of the arrested armed suspects sustained a bullet injury on the thigh and was immediately taken to a hospital where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

The arrested suspects are currently undergoing interrogation, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing members of the criminal gang.

The Command reiterates its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and urges members of the public to continue to provide useful information that will aid ongoing investigations.

Further developments will be communicated in due course.