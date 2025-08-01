Officers of the Nigeria Police have arrested Joseph Eriki Director, Investigation and Prosecution of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr Eriki was arrested alongside Boniface Agwu. The duo are 1st and 3rd defendants in a suit filed against them by the federal government on an all...

Officers of the Nigeria Police have arrested Joseph Eriki Director, Investigation and Prosecution of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr Eriki was arrested alongside Boniface Agwu.

The duo are 1st and 3rd defendants in a suit filed against them by the federal government on an alleged criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass and forgery.

Other defendants in the case are at large.

Justice Suleiman Belgore of the FCT high court sitting on Garki had on 27th May issued a bench warrant for the arrest of defendants so that they could appear in court for their arraignment on a 9-count charge of alleged land grabbing.

The Prosecutor David Kaswe had told the court that the defendants were on administrative bail, and had been duly informed of the charges against them and that all efforts to bring them to court had been abortive.

At the next adjourned date on June 4th, counsel for the 1st, 2nd 3rd,5th and 9th defendants C.S. Ekeocha and E.E. Apeh promised to produce the defendants for arraignment.

Justice Belgore restated his earlier order for the arrest of the defendants despite the promise given by some of the counsel.

After four consecutive adjournments, the court fixed October 30th for arraignment.

The Nigerian police have now arrested Mr Eriki and Mr Agwu in the FCT, They are currently in custody till their arraignment.

Others charged alongside the FCTA director are Boniface Agwu; Ikechukwu Kanu; Donatec Electrical Company Limited; Super Structure Limited; Weatherfield Engineering; Marine Service Limited; Asher Information Services Limited; Prince Isaac Omoluwa; Nwaimoneye Augustine Onyisi and Sarajo Aliyu, Ogbole Michael.

The defendants were alleged to have unlawfully entered Plot 461 – 470 and 486-496 belonging to Etha Ventures and put up structures with the intention of defrauding Etha Ventures.

According to the prosecution, to actualise their intent, the defendants fraudulently secured a consent judgment in suit number FCT/HC/CV/240/2018 given the title of Plot 1406 (461-470 and 486-496) Sabon Lugbe East Layout, Abuja to Super Structures Limited.