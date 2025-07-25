A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Jigawa State after allegedly stabbing a resident during a robbery in Roni Local Government Area....

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Jigawa State after allegedly stabbing a resident during a robbery in Roni Local Government Area.

Police Public Relations Officer SP Shi’isu Lawan Adam say the suspect was part of a gang that attacked the home of Abubakar Yahaya.

The attackers reportedly broke into the house in Kofar Kudu, Roni town, at around 2:30 am.

The victim was assaulted, stabbed with a sharp object, and robbed of ₦170,000 and a Tecno Hot 40i smartphone.

A police patrol team led by the Divisional Crime Officer arrived at the scene after a distress call was made at about 4:30 am.

The victim was taken to a local health centre, where he received treatment and was later discharged.

Following an investigation, Police arrested one of the suspects Alpha Samaila, aged 20, from Sabuwar Unguwa in Roni.

He is said to be cooperating with the police as they search for others involved.

The Commissioner of Police in Jigawa, CP Dahiru Muhammad, praised the officers from Roni and Aujara Divisions for their swift response.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, warning that criminals will not be allowed to operate freely in the state.

Residents have been urged to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activities to the police.