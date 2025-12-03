The Anambra State Police Command has arrested an Anambra-based man captured in a viral video issuing threats of violence and vowing to destroy all police formations in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state. In a Wednesday statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Tochukwu Ike...

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested an Anambra-based man captured in a viral video issuing threats of violence and vowing to destroy all police formations in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

In a Wednesday statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, the suspect identified as Oluchukwu Anyaoku, was traced, arrested and taken into custody for questioning, after the disturbing video went viral and spread panic across the state.

The statement added that the police operatives attached to the Obosi Division arrested the suspect on Tuesday, immediately after intercepting the video.

The statement further added that the suspect, upon arrest by the operatives attached to the Obosi Division, was found in possession of a firearm and a cutlass.

He said, “The Anambra State Police Command has arrested one Oluchukwu Anyaoku, following the emergence of a viral online video in which the suspect was allegedly issuing threats of violence and vowing to destroy all police formations in Obosi, Idemili North LGA.

“The police operatives attached to the Obosi Division on December 2, 2025, acted immediately after intercepting the video.

“The suspect was traced, arrested and taken into custody for questioning. The operatives also recovered a firearm and a cutlass in his possession.

“Meanwhile, preliminary observations indicate that the suspect may require professional medical evaluation, and appropriate procedures are being followed in this regard.”

The statement concluded that the case is being transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for a comprehensive investigation and review of available information already obtained about the incident.