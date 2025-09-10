The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 70-year-old watchman, Lawan Sani, for allegedly molesting three teenage girls in Unguwar Sarakuna. The victims allege he abused them more than 15 times....

In a statement on Tuesday, the Command’s spokesperson, Chief Superintendent of Police Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the arrest.

Wakil said the case was reported around 4:00am on 1 September following a distress call alleging Sani had attempted to rape a teenage girl at the residence where he worked as a watchman.

“During interrogation, he confessed to having previously lured the minor into the residence with ₦500. Investigation further revealed that the suspect had also sexually molested two additional teenagers using the same tactics,” the police said.

Wakil added that the victims, whose identities are withheld, confirmed the allegations during interviews, claiming the suspect had repeatedly threatened them to remain silent.

Police said both the victims and the suspect have undergone medical examinations while investigations continue.