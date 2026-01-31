The Enugu State Police Command has recorded a series of operational breakthroughs, arresting 52 suspects, recovering arms and ammunition, and rescuing three kidnapped victims within a one-week period. The achievements were outlined in the command’s weekly crime statistics covering January 24 to Ja...

The Enugu State Police Command has recorded a series of operational breakthroughs, arresting 52 suspects, recovering arms and ammunition, and rescuing three kidnapped victims within a one-week period.

The achievements were outlined in the command’s weekly crime statistics covering January 24 to January 30, released on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe.

According to Ndukwe, those arrested include three suspects linked to armed robbery, 12 alleged kidnappers, and three individuals connected to homicide cases. The police also took into custody two suspects over alleged rape and defilement, four suspected cultists, and 28 others arrested for various offences across different parts of the state.

Detailing items recovered during operations, Ndukwe said: “The command further recovered one firearm, 20 rounds of ammunition of different calibres and six stolen vehicles.

“Three kidnapped victims were rescued during sustained intelligence-led operations in the week under review.

“Other items recovered included hard drugs and a significant quantity of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, reflecting the intensified crackdown on drug-related crimes across the state,” he said.

The police spokesman attributed the successes to the dedication of officers, improved intelligence gathering, and strong collaboration with other security agencies and members of the public.

He assured residents that the command remains committed to sustaining the fight against crime and strengthening public safety across Enugu State.

Ndukwe also appealed to citizens to continue supporting law enforcement agencies, particularly the police, by providing timely and credible information to enhance proactive policing and ensure swift responses to criminal activities.