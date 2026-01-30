The Benue State Police Command has confirmed that four suspected armed bandits were killed during a confrontation with operatives of the Operation Zenda Joint Task Force (JTF). The confirmation was made on Friday in Makurdi by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Edet Udeme, who said the incident occur...

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed that four suspected armed bandits were killed during a confrontation with operatives of the Operation Zenda Joint Task Force (JTF).

The confirmation was made on Friday in Makurdi by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Edet Udeme, who said the incident occurred at a police checkpoint in Orakam, Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state.

According to Udeme, the operatives were on routine duty on Thursday when they intercepted a black Golf vehicle. She said the occupants of the vehicle attempted to obstruct the officers from carrying out their lawful duties.

She explained that the situation escalated when the suspects attempted to escape arrest and launched an attack on the security personnel.

“In a desperate attempt to evade arrest, two of the suspects removed AK-47 rifles and opened fire on the personnel.

“As a result of the engagement, four armed bandits were neutralised, while one armed suspect fled into a nearby bush,” she said.

Udeme added that security operatives have commenced a manhunt to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

She further disclosed that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ifeanyi Emenari, has praised the officers involved for their courage and professionalism, while assuring residents of the command’s continued commitment to protecting lives and property across Benue State.