The Delta Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old lady simply identified as Bina for allegedly stabbing her 34-year-old lover, Ayo Omoseni, in the heart after a misunderstanding in the Warri North Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement and video shared on the official X.com page of the Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, on Wednesday.

According to the post, Edafe disclosed that the young lady has been cohabiting with the deceased since she was 17 years old, which resulted in the birth of 2 children.

The caption reads, “I just interviewed a 21-year-old girl who has been cohabiting with a 34-year-old guy for the past four years, she has two children for him. If she’s 21 years old now, which means she started living with this guy when she was 17 years old.

“Now they had a fight with him, stabbed the guy in the heart and killed him. Who do you blame? The girl, the society or her parent who couldn’t raise her and gave her out at 17 without a bride price? Her English is so fluent, and she stopped schooling at SS2.”

According to the video, the suspect narrated that the incident unfolded following a misunderstanding over the payment of the electricity bill, admitting she stabbed Omoseni in the heat of the fight.

Bina stated that the fight started after she asked a neighbour to help with the electricity meter recharge because he refused to do so.

She said, “He was beating me up. He used his hand, holding the key and the airbrush. As he used it, I used my hand to block it so that it won’t touch my eyes because I’d gone blind once.

“After he smashed my head on the floor, I was bleeding from my nose. That was when I went to the kitchen to take the dagger. I was standing between the kitchen and the dining room.”

He was coming directly at me. So, I told him that he should stay away,” Bina added.

In the video, Edafe also used the case to warn against uncontrolled anger.

He said, “It’s a very sad story, and the only reason why we are bringing this out is because of what we call temper, not just in her case but even in men’s cases. We should mind our temper because for every fight, we don’t know the endpoint. Now, this man is dead, the two children are there, and the wife is here, going in for a case of suspected murder.”

“I appeal to all Deltans, Nigerians, and everybody watching this video to mind their temper,” he concluded.