The Katsina State Police Command has apprehended an 11-man syndicate of suspected armed robbers terrorising people on Sha’iskawa-Charanchi and Katsina-Kankia-Kano roads.

According to the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Aliyu, while speaking to newsmen in Katsina on Wednesday, he stated that the suspects had specialised in blocking those roads, robbing unsuspecting motorists of their belongings.

He revealed the suspects identities as Dikko Maaru, Dardau Kabir, Muntari Musa, Labaran Amadu, Usman Maaru, Lawal Zubairu, Nasiru Sanusi, and Adamu Kabir, Abdullahi Zubairu, Muhammad Usman and Sale Shehu, all between the ages of 21 and 35.

He said, “The breakthrough came on Sunday at about 10am hen a member of the syndicate was intercepted while attempting to dispose of some proceeds of their heinous act, following a credible intelligence report.

“Acting swiftly on the tip-off, our operatives were able to track down and apprehend the suspect, leading to the arrest of other members of the syndicate.”

The PPRO stated that during the investigation, 80 wristwatches, nine cellphones, and a knife were recovered from the suspects as exhibits.

He further explained that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Bello Shehu, applauded the operatives for a job well done.

Aliyu further disclosed that the CP has called on the public to continue providing useful information that would aid in the fight against crime in the state.