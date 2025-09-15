The Nigeria Police Force has appointed SP Abimbola Adebisi as the new Lagos State Command Public Relations Officer. This appointment was disclosed by the immediate former PPRO of the command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on his official X handle on Monday. Hundeyin wrote, ” I present to you the new Publ...

The Nigeria Police Force has appointed SP Abimbola Adebisi as the new Lagos State Command Public Relations Officer.

This appointment was disclosed by the immediate former PPRO of the command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on his official X handle on Monday.

Hundeyin wrote, ” I present to you the new Public Relations Officer @LagosPoliceNG, SP Abimbola Adebisi.

“She can be reached on 09055390070 or abimbola.adebisi001@gmail.com. Kindly accord her all the support and cooperation she needs to succeed at her new role.”

TVC previously reported that the Nigeria Police Force has announced the appointment of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Benjamin Hundeyin as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

Hundeyin, who until now served as the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, will replace Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Muyiwa Adejobi, who has been redeployed to the Delta State Police Command following his recent promotion.

Police authorities described the development as part of routine administrative changes aimed at career progression and manpower optimisation, noting that it is neither punitive nor controversial.

