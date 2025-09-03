The Nigeria Police Force has announced the appointment of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Benjamin Hundeyin as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO)....

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the appointment of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Benjamin Hundeyin as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

Hundeyin, who until now served as the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, will replace Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Muyiwa Adejobi, who has been redeployed to the Delta State Police Command following his recent promotion.

Police authorities described the development as part of routine administrative changes aimed at career progression and manpower optimisation, noting that it is neither punitive nor controversial.

Hundeyin, a seasoned communicator, holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Language from Lagos State University and a Master’s degree in Legal Criminology and Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

He has also undergone specialised training in Civil-Military Coordination at the Nigerian Army’s Leadership Institute in Jaji and is a member of several professional bodies, including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the International Public Relations Association, and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPMN).

Hundeyin’s distinguished career includes a stint with the United Nations–African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), where he honed his skills in international peacekeeping and crisis communication.

Since March 2022, he has served as the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, earning commendation for his proactive media engagement and efforts to improve police-community relations.

As the new national police spokesperson, Hundeyin is expected to spearhead the Force’s communication strategy, enhance transparency, and build public trust through effective crisis management and strategic messaging.