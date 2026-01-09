Nigeria’s U20 Women’s National Team, the Falconets, have commenced preparations for their FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying clash against Senegal with the opening of camp in Abuja. The team resumed camping on Saturday, January 4, 2026, at the Westpoint Hotel, Abuja, signalling the start of...

Nigeria’s U20 Women’s National Team, the Falconets, have commenced preparations for their FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying clash against Senegal with the opening of camp in Abuja.

The team resumed camping on Saturday, January 4, 2026, at the Westpoint Hotel, Abuja, signalling the start of an intensive build-up to the third-round qualifying fixture. Seventeen players are currently in camp, while more invited players are expected to join in the coming days to complete the squad.

Training sessions have already begun, with the technical crew focusing on team bonding, tactical organisation, and physical conditioning as the players prepare for the crucial encounter.

Head Coach, Mr. Moses Aduku, said preparations were progressing as planned, noting that player assessments and structured training sessions were ongoing to ensure the team attains optimal fitness and tactical sharpness. According to him, the coaching crew is placing strong emphasis on tactical discipline, game intelligence, and overall team cohesion as the qualifiers approach.

Nigeria will host the first leg of the tie at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, on Saturday, February 7, while the return leg is scheduled for Saturday, February 14, in Dakar, Senegal.

The winners of the two-legged fixture will move a step closer to securing a place at the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, which will be hosted by Poland.