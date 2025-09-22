The Nigerian U20 women’s national football team, known as the Falconets, returned home Monday morning following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Rwanda’s She-Amavubi in the first leg of the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers. The match, held at Kigali’s Pele Stadium on Sunday, saw Alab...

The Nigerian U20 women’s national football team, known as the Falconets, returned home Monday morning following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Rwanda’s She-Amavubi in the first leg of the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The match, held at Kigali’s Pele Stadium on Sunday, saw Alaba Olabiyi score the decisive goal with just 20 minutes remaining, giving Nigeria a crucial advantage ahead of the second leg.

Read Also Rwanda, AUC reach agreement on establishment of Medicines agency in Kigali

READ ALSO: Falconets Back In Bogota To Trade Tackles With Japan

The team has since traveled to Ibadan, Oyo State, where they will prepare intensively for the return fixture scheduled for Saturday at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

The Falconets are in high spirits, determined to capitalize on their away win and secure qualification to the third round on home soil.