The Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accompanied by First Lady Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, visited Westminster Abbey on Thursday, as part of the ongoing State Visit to the United Kingdom. In a Thursday statement published on the official website of Westminster, they were welcomed to the Abbey by the Dean of…...

The Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accompanied by First Lady Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, visited Westminster Abbey on Thursday, as part of the ongoing State Visit to the United Kingdom.

In a Thursday statement published on the official website of Westminster, they were welcomed to the Abbey by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle.

According to the statement, Hoyle invited the President to lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior in honour of the fallen of the two World Wars and more recent conflicts.

President Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi, were welcomed to the Abbey on Thursday morning.

The President laid a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior in honour of all who have given their lives in the service of their country.

Following the wreath laying, the President signed the Abbey’s Distinguished Visitors’ Book.

TVC News previously reported that President Tinubu met British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, London, as part of their ongoing State Visit to the United Kingdom.

Today’s meeting with Starmer at Downing Street follows the President’s formal audience and State Banquet with King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.