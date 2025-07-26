Sat Jul 26, 2025

Photos: First Lady Oluremi Tinubu celebrates Super Falcons’ victory

By tvcnewsng

July 26, 2025 11:45 PM GMT+1

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu celebrating the Victory of the Super Falcons at the WAFCON FINALS.

The Super Falcons emerged champions of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after pulling off a stunning second-half comeback to defeat hosts Morocco in an exhilarating  final.

The Moroccans had taken a 2-0 lead in the first half, seizing on early momentum and a roaring home crowd support at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

But the Falcons, showing the grit and pedigree that has made them the most successful team in the tournament’s history, roared back after the break scoring thrice.

A spirited second-half comeback saw the Super Falcons flip the script in dramatic fashion, scoring thrice to silence the home fans and reclaim the continental crown.

With this victory, Nigeria completes the 10th WAFCON title and also achieves what the Nigerian Football Federation tagged Mission X in a nod to the Roman Numeral X meaning Ten.

 

 

