An unspecified number of people have been confirmed dead, while many others sustained varying degrees of injuries after a petrol-laden tanker lost control and destroyed properties along its path in Ibadan. The tragic incident occurred on the busy Beere–Oje road, a densely populated area known for its high concentration of…...

An unspecified number of people have been confirmed dead, while many others sustained varying degrees of injuries after a petrol-laden tanker lost control and destroyed properties along its path in Ibadan.

The tragic incident occurred on the busy Beere–Oje road, a densely populated area known for its high concentration of traders, artisans, and daily commuters.

Eyewitnesses report that the accident happened about an hour after officials of the Oyo State enforcement team had stormed the area to enforce the state’s ban on street trading.

Meanwhile, an Assistant Superintendent of the Oyo State Fire Service, Muftau Amao, has expressed concern over the continued practice of illegal street trading.

He described it as dangerous and harmful to public safety, calling for stricter enforcement measures to prevent a recurrence of such tragedies.

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact number of casualties as investigations continue.