Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential elections, Peter Obi has arrived home for the Anambra State 2025 Governorship Polls.

Mr Obi arrived Awka with the first flight to the Chinua Achebe Airport in Umueri from Lagos on Tuesday.

The 2023 LP candidate came in on an AirPeace flight along with hundreds of ndi Anambra who also seem to be arriving in time ahead of Saturday’s election.

Indigenes and residents of Anambra State appear to be taking the Governorship Election seriously as they troop home in their hundreds for the Polls.

READ ALSO: IGP Deploys CP Abayomi Shogunle to Lead Election Duty in Anambra

The extent of the importance they hold the election may be reflected in their traditional leaders and other groups turnout for the Stakeholders meeting with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Joash Amupitan.

In what is seen as a litmus test for him in his first job in charge as the chief election umpire Prof Amupitan held the interactive session in concert with almost all the National Commissioners of INEC in attendance in Awka.

Final stages of preparation continue tomorrow with a workshop for observers and NGOs monitoring the election.