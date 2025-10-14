Former Super Eagles defender, Taye Taiwo, has voiced his disappointment over the departure of Jose Peseiro. According to the football star, the Portuguese coach should have been retained to guide Nigeria through the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Peseiro resigned after leading the Super Eagles to t...

Former Super Eagles defender, Taye Taiwo, has voiced his disappointment over the departure of Jose Peseiro.

According to the football star, the Portuguese coach should have been retained to guide Nigeria through the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Peseiro resigned after leading the Super Eagles to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where Nigeria narrowly lost 2-1 to hosts Ivory Coast. Although he cited emotional and physical exhaustion, the 65-year-old had earlier suggested a willingness to continue and secure a major title with the team.

Speaking in an interview with Sporty TV, Taiwo said keeping Peseiro would have strengthened Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the next World Cup, given the progress made under his leadership.

“If Nigeria had left the coach (Peseiro) who led us to the Nations Cup, even though we lost to the Ivory Coast,” he said.

“If they had left the coach, they would have qualified for the World Cup, because the players are always out for him; they work very hard.

“Throughout the whole competition, we may not have played good games, but we made it to the finals.”

Looking back on his time with the national team, the former Olympique Marseille defender emphasised the crucial role of communication and discipline among players, particularly in defense.

READ ALSO: Super Eagles Hold Final Training In Uyo For Benin Clash

“As the defenders, we talk to ourselves and roast ourselves because we don’t want to concede goals,” Taye continued.

“As for the midfielders, they do their jobs, and the strikers do theirs.

“We always talk to each other. If someone makes a mistake, we will have to shout at them. You can’t allow these types of mistakes.

“We always talk to ourselves. When a mistake is made, we tell them not to worry about it, that next time he has to do better.”

Taiwo also compared his generation to the current Super Eagles squad, noting that he has little understanding of the team’s chemistry today.

“I don’t know this generation because it is different. I’m not in their group, not in their team list, and I have never been in their group to see how it is done.

“All I see is from the television or what’s on the internet; I don’t know either. They like each other.”