It is matchday minus one in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, as the Super Eagles of Nigeria intensify preparations for their final 2026 World Cup qualifying clash against the Squirrels of Benin Republic.

The Nigerian team arrived in the country from South Africa on Sunday morning and immediately resumed training later in the evening at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium. The session saw the arrival of Krasnodar of Russia winger, Olakunle Olusegun, who joined the squad to boost the attacking options ahead of the decisive encounter.

However, the team will be without African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, who did not participate in Sunday’s training. The Atalanta forward is suspended after accumulating two yellow cards in previous qualifying matches, ruling him out of Tuesday’s fixture.

Head coach Finidi George is expected to fine-tune his tactics during the team’s final training session this evening, as the Super Eagles aim for an all-important victory that could determine their qualification hopes.

The Nigeria-Benin Republic clash is scheduled for Tuesday evening in Uyo, and fans are eagerly anticipating a strong performance from the three-time African champions.