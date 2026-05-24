Maurice Vunobolki has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2027 general elections in Adamawa State following an affirmation exercise attended by party faithfuls from across the state’s 21 local government areas. The affirmation, held at the Mahmud Ribadu Square, witnessed large turnout of delegates,…...

Maurice Vunobolki has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2027 general elections in Adamawa State following an affirmation exercise attended by party faithfuls from across the state’s 21 local government areas.

The affirmation, held at the Mahmud Ribadu Square, witnessed large turnout of delegates, stakeholders, youth groups and supporters who gathered to endorse Vunobolki as the party’s standard bearer ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.

The exercise was conducted by the PDP Electoral Committee under the supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission, with party officials describing the process as peaceful, transparent and reflective of the party’s internal democratic principles.

Addressing supporters shortly after his emergence, Maurice Vunobolki expressed appreciation to party leaders, delegates and members for the confidence reposed in him, pledging to justify the mandate through people-oriented leadership and inclusive governance if elected governor in 2027.

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He assured the people of Adamawa State that his administration would build on the developmental strides recorded under the leadership of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, education, healthcare, youth empowerment and rural development.

Party faithfuls who spoke during the event said the emergence of Vunobolki signals continuity and unity within the PDP, expressing confidence that the party remains well-positioned to retain power in the state during the next general elections.

They further called on members of the party to close ranks and work collectively towards ensuring victory for the PDP at all levels in 2027, stressing that the party’s achievements under Governor Fintiri have laid a strong foundation for sustained growth and development across Adamawa State.