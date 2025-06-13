Pakistan criticised Israel’s “unjustified and illegitimate aggression” against Iran on Friday, citing raids on nuclear facilities, ballistic missile manufacturers, and military commanders as part of a campaign to prevent Tehran from developing an atomic bomb.

Israel launched strikes on Iran early Friday, with black smoke rising near the country’s main nuclear enrichment facility.

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps announced the death of its senior commander, Hossein Salami, and state media stated that the unit’s headquarters in Tehran had been targeted. Several children were killed in a strike on a residential area in the capital, according to reports.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported on Friday that radiation levels at the Natanz nuclear complex had not increased, citing information provided by Iranian officials.

Read: https://www.tvcnews.tv/two-top-officials-killed-as-israel-strikes-military-nuclear-sites-in-iran/

According to Israeli military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin, 200 Israeli fighter jets participated in the strikes, hitting more than 100 sites in Iran, which had sent approximately 100 drones against Israeli land in retaliation.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the unjustified and illegitimate aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Pakistani foreign office said in a statement, warning that the escalation posed “a serious threat to regional peace and security.”

The foreign ministry said Israel had violated Iran’s sovereignty and said the attacks were “contrary to the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law.”

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar described the Israeli strikes as a “brazen violation” of Iran’s sovereignty and said they “gravely undermine regional stability and international security.”

In order to ensure safety & security of our nationals / Zaireens in Iran, we have activated a 24/7 Crisis Managament Unit (CMU) at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Pakistan Embassy in Tehran has also been directed to provide all facilitation to community members/Zaireens. The… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) June 13, 2025

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Iran,” Dar wrote on X.

Dar also said the embassy had set up a 24/7 Crisis Management Unit at the foreign ministry “to ensure safety & security of our nationals / pilgrims in Iran.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on the international community and the United Nations to “take urgent steps to prevent any further escalation that could imperil regional and global peace.”

Israeli military spokesperson Defrin said all air defense systems had been activated in response to Iran’s retaliation and the country expected “difficult hours ahead.”

In Washington, the US administration said it was not involved in the Israeli operation, which raises the risk of a fresh escalation in tensions in the Middle East, a major oil producing region.

“Israel took unilateral action against Iran,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement released by the White House. “Our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.”

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry also condemned the Israeli strikes.

“The Kingdom condemns these heinous attacks and affirms that the international community and the Security Council bear a great responsibility to immediately halt this aggression,” the Saudi statement said.