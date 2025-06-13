Israel launched strikes on Iran’s capital early Friday, targeting the country’s nuclear program and killing at least two top military leaders, heightening the prospect of an all-out war between the two longtime Middle Eastern enemies.

The raids came amid simmering tensions over Iran’s rapidly expanding nuclear program and were certain to elicit retaliation, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning of “severe punishment” for Israel.

Hours later, Israel’s military announced that it had started intercepting Iranian drones launched in retaliation.

An Israeli official stated that the interceptions were taking place outside of Israeli territory, but did not elaborate.

Iraq said more than 100 Iranian drones had crossed its airspace, and neighboring Jordan said its air force and defense systems had intercepted many missiles and drones that had entered its airspace for fear of colliding with its land.

Israel’s attack on Iran targeted numerous locations, including the country’s primary nuclear enrichment complex.

The leader of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Gen. Hossein Salami, was confirmed dead, Iranian state television reported, a development that is a significant blow to Tehran’s governing theocracy and an immediate escalation of its long-simmering conflict with Israel.

The chief of staff of Iranian armed forces, Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, was also confirmed dead by Iranian state television.

Other top military officials and scientists were believed to have been killed.

In Washington, the Trump administration, which had cautioned Israel against an attack during continued negotiations over Iran’s nuclear enrichment program, said that it had not been involved and warned against any retaliation targeting U.S. interests or personnel.

The potential for an attack had been apparent for weeks as angst built over Iran’s nuclear program.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he did not believe an attack was imminent but also acknowledged that it “could very well happen.”

Once the attacks were underway, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem issued an alert telling American government workers and their families to shelter in place until further notice.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel took “unilateral action against Iran” and that Israel advised the U.S. that it believed the strikes were necessary for its self-defense.

Trump is scheduled to attend a meeting of his National Security Council on Friday in the White House Situation Room, where he is expected to discuss the conflict with top advisers. It is not clear if he plans to make public remarks on the strikes.