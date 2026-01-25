The Oyo State Police Command has intercepted a truck conveying materials suspected to be explosive devices during an intelligence-led stop-and-search operation in Saki, Oyo State. The interception, according to a press release issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, fo...

The Oyo State Police Command has intercepted a truck conveying materials suspected to be explosive devices during an intelligence-led stop-and-search operation in Saki, Oyo State.

The interception, according to a press release issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, followed actionable intelligence received by police operatives on duty.

The truck and the suspected materials were immediately secured and are currently in police custody.

The statement stated that after being briefed on the development, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Femi Haruna, ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

He said, personnel of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit and the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Unit were deployed to safely secure the items for safekeeping and forensic examination.

The police said detailed forensic analysis has since commenced, alongside a thorough investigation to determine the exact nature of the materials and their intended use.

The driver of the truck has been taken into custody and is currently cooperating with investigators as efforts continue to unravel the circumstances surrounding the interception.

The Commissioner of Police commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for his strategic leadership and continued support for intelligence-driven policing nationwide.

The Command reassured residents of Oyo State of its commitment to the protection of lives and property, urging members of the public to remain calm, as there is no cause for panic.

The police assured that the public would be kept informed as the investigations progress.