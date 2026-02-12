The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the suspected abduction of a 12-year-old female student in the Challenge area of Ibadan in the early hours of Wednesday. According to the Command, the incident occurred at about 7:20 a.m. when a student of a private secondary school in the area was allegedl...

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the suspected abduction of a 12-year-old female student in the Challenge area of Ibadan in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the Command, the incident occurred at about 7:20 a.m. when a student of a private secondary school in the area was allegedly abducted by unidentified armed men at a junction leading to the school premises while alighting from a vehicle that conveyed her to school.

In a statement, the Police said the incident was promptly reported, and detectives were immediately deployed to the scene for preliminary assessment and investigation.

“Eyewitnesses at the scene were identified and questioned, and their accounts are providing valuable leads to assist ongoing investigations,” the Command stated.

The Police added that the parents of the victim have been contacted and are working closely with investigators to ensure the safe rescue of the child.

The Commissioner of Police has ordered a comprehensive, intelligence-driven investigation into the incident, assuring that “all possibilities and options are being explored to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring those responsible to justice.”

The Command urged residents to remain calm and support security agencies with credible information, assuring that such information would be treated with utmost confidentiality.

It added that further updates would be provided as the investigations progress.