Oyo State Police Command, in its commitment to intelligence-led policing, swift response to crime, and the protection of lives and property across the State, has arrested 11 suspects linked to various incidents of kidnapping, murder and rescued three abducted minors

In a Sunday statement signed by DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, the achievements reflect the command’s sustained operational readiness, intelligence-driven policing framework, and zero tolerance for criminality.

The statement reads, “In demonstration of the Command’s prompt response to threats against public safety, on Friday, 9th January, 2026, at about 0900hrs, the Command received a report through the Iwéré-Ìlè Division regarding the abduction of two minors, Hadu Abubakar (male, 15 years) and Sadari Abubakar (male, 14 years), both of Akinsapon Village near Ayétòrò-Ìlè, by unknown gunmen.

“Acting swiftly on the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Iwéré-Ìlè Division, mobilised a joint security team comprising Police operatives and other partners. This coordinated and intelligence-driven operation culminated in the successful rescue of the two kidnapped minors, who were safely reunited with their family, and the arrest of four suspects, thereby preventing further harm and restoring public confidence within the community.”

The statement added, “The arrested suspects are: • Abubakar Abubakar (male, 25 years) – Akinsapon Village • Usman Mohammed (male, 23 years) – Lafayin, Bida, Niger State • Sanda Legi (male, 21 years) – Kwara State • Dore Hado (male, 22 years)

“During the operation, two of the suspects sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment under tight security and close monitoring, while the other two suspects are detained in police custody. Items recovered include two cutlasses, one sander stick, and ₦15,700.00. The suspects have confessed to the crime and are cooperating with the investigation.

“To ensure a thorough unravelling of the network behind the crime, the Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, PSC (+), has directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Anti-Kidnapping Squad for discreet and comprehensive investigation.”

The statement further disclosed that, “In further proof of the Command’s zero tolerance for violent crimes, the Oyo State Police Command also recorded a decisive breakthrough in a murder case reported at the Ago-Are Division, Atisbo Local Government Area.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Umaru Saidu (male, 40 years) and Umaru Gambo (male, 37 years) had an altercation with Seidu Amisu (male, 20 years) at Budo Fatti area, Ofiki Village, over issues relating to the rearing of cattle. The disagreement escalated into a physical struggle, during which Umaru Gambo allegedly beat Seidu Amisu to death with a stick.”

It added, “Following the incident, and upon realizing that the victim had died, the suspects, in an attempt to conceal the crime, allegedly enlisted the assistance of Umar Abubakar (male), Usman Seidu (male), Muhammed Aliu (male), and Musa Abubakar (male), and secretly buried the victim without the knowledge of his family or the Police.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the Divisional Police Officer, Ago-Are Division, embarked on an intelligence-led investigation, which resulted in the arrest of all seven suspects. The suspects are currently in custody, have confessed to the commission of the offence, and are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.”

“In line with the Command’s standard operational procedure for serious crimes, the Commissioner of Police has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Homicide Section, for thorough and discreet investigation,” the statement concluded.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, reiterates that no criminal act will be allowed to thrive in any part of the State, and that individuals or groups who attempt to undermine public peace and security will be relentlessly pursued and brought to justice.

Haruna urged residents to remain calm, law-abiding, and confident in the capacity of the Police and other partners to safeguard lives and property.