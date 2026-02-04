The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has alleged that the Oyo State Government has deployed state officials, operatives of the Amotekun corps, and thugs to destroy railway assets along “its right-of-way” in the Ibadan south-west Local Government Area of the state. In a late Tuesday sta...

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has alleged that the Oyo State Government has deployed state officials, operatives of the Amotekun corps, and thugs to destroy railway assets along “its right-of-way” in the Ibadan south-west Local Government Area of the state.

In a late Tuesday statement signed by Callistus Unyimadu, the NRC revealed that the vandalism happened on Monday and was led by the Chairman of the Ibadan South-West LG, Kehinde Adeyemi Amanda who allegedly claimed to be working on the instructions of Governor Seyi Makinde.

According to the statement, the LG Chairman led a group of thugs dressed in Nigerian Army uniforms and Amotekun corps to destroy the NRC properties at the Mile One-Ten Axis.

The statement reads, “The Nigerian Railway Corporation has disclosed that it received a worrisome report involving the destruction and removal of railway fixed assets worth several millions of Naira, along its right-of-way in Ibadan South-West Local Government Area of Oyo State.

“According to the report, the destruction which occurred on Monday, 2nd February 2026, was carried out by the Chairman of the Ibadan South-West Local Government Council, Hon. Kehinde Adeyemi Amanda, who allegedly led a group comprising thugs, persons dressed in Nigerian Army uniforms, and operatives of Amotekun to vandalize NRC properties at the Mile One-Ten axis.”

The statement added, “The Council Chairman claimed to be working on the instructions of the state Governor.

“During the incident, NRC rail assets including rails, sleepers, signal poles, billboards, as well as fences belonging to NRC tenants along the corridor, were reportedly destroyed and carted away. The Corporation stated that the affected area is a clearly defined and statutorily protected railway right-of-way.”

The statement further disclosed that the NRC Police Command’s efforts to repel the action were reportedly resisted, forcing the officers to withdraw from the scene.

The NRC described the incident as a grave violation of federal railway assets and stated that it is documenting the matter comprehensively.

The Corporation further noted that it will pursue appropriate security, administrative, and legal actions to safeguard its assets and prevent future encroachments on railway right-of-way nationwide and especially this act of vandalism.

The NRC Managing Director, Dr Kayode Opeifa, appealed to the Oyo State Governor to call the Ibadan South-West Local Government Chairman to order, to avert a breakdown of law and order and the continued abuse of the fundamental rights of Railway workers.

Opeifa pledged the continued maintenance of law and order in the face of provocation.