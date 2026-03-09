Elected officials of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State have unanimously passed a vote of confidence in Governor Seyi Makinde, commending his administration’s leadership, developmental strides, and commitment to the welfare of workers and pensioners across the State....

Elected officials of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State have unanimously passed a vote of confidence in Governor Seyi Makinde, commending his administration’s leadership, developmental strides, and commitment to the welfare of workers and pensioners across the State.

The endorsement was part of the resolutions reached at a strategic stakeholders’ meeting held on Sunday at Jagz Hotel in the Iyaganku area of Ibadan.

The meeting brought together PDP elected representatives across various levels of government in the state, alongside key party leaders and stakeholders, to review the progress of governance under the PDP administration and deliberate on political developments within the party.

According to the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, and read by the State Party Chairman, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro, the gathering also focused on strengthening internal cohesion within the party and reaffirming the collective commitment of stakeholders to the unity and continued success of the PDP in Oyo State.

After extensive deliberations and constructive contributions from participants, the stakeholders unanimously commended the Governor for prudent management of the state’s resources and his administration’s unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.

Stakeholders particularly praised the Makinde administration for prioritising the welfare of workers and pensioners through the regular and prompt payment of salaries, pensions, and gratuities.

They noted that the administration had also cleared a backlog of gratuities inherited from previous governments amounting to over ₦36 billion.

The stakeholders further lauded the Governor’s assurance that all gratuities accruing during his tenure would be fully paid before the end of his administration, ensuring that no outstanding liabilities would be left for the next government.

The meeting further acknowledged the administration’s massive infrastructure development drive across the state, with special emphasis on the ongoing construction of the Ibadan Circular Road project, and the upgrade of Ladoke Akintola Airport to international standard.

Stakeholders noted that the project is expected to open up new economic corridors, stimulate investment opportunities, and drive unprecedented economic growth and development across the state.

During the deliberations, the stakeholders also discussed internal challenges affecting some zones and local government areas within the party.

The meeting assured party members that necessary steps would be taken to resolve the identified challenges and ensure sustained harmony across all zones and local government areas in the state.

Stakeholders further reaffirmed the unity, strength, and stability of the PDP in Oyo State, urging all party leaders and members to continue to work together in harmony while placing the collective interest of the party above individual ambitions.

In preparation for the 2027 general elections, the meeting resolved that all elected officials and party stakeholders would remain united under the umbrella of the PDP and work collectively to ensure the continued success of the party in Oyo State.

The meeting was attended by members of the House of Representatives including Hon. Adedeji Stanley Olajide, representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency; Hon. Anthony Adebayo Adepoju, representing Ibarapa Central/North Federal Constituency; Hon. Oyesina Najimdeen Oyedeji, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency; and Hon. Sunday Makanjuola, representing Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere Federal Constituency.

Also in attendance was Hon. Folajimi Oyekunle, representing Ibadan North State Constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly.

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, led all PDP members in the Assembly to the meeting, while the Oyo State Chairman of the PDP, Dayo Ogungbenro, led members of the State Executive, the State Working Committee, local government party executives, as well as the 33 Local Government Chairmen and party chairmen across the state to the stakeholders’ gathering.

The meeting concluded with a renewed pledge by all PDP elected officials and party leaders to uphold the ideals of unity, discipline, loyalty, and service to the people, while continuing to support the administration of Governor Makinde in delivering more dividends of democracy to the people of Oyo State.