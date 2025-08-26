A delegation from the Oyo State House of Assembly, led by Deputy Speaker Abiodun Fadeyi, has paid a courtesy visit to the Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, at his residence in Ibadan....

The visit followed Governor Seyi Makinde’s approval of the former governor as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, and was aimed at congratulating him on his ascension to the revered throne.

Speaking on behalf of Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin, Fadeyi described Ladoja’s emergence as both divine and historic, noting his statesmanship, royal pedigree, and long-standing service to Oyo State and Nigeria.

“The entire House of Assembly is delighted to identify with His Imperial Majesty on this well-deserved honour. Oba Ladoja’s life of leadership, wisdom, and selfless service resonates deeply with us, and we believe his reign will bring peace, unity, and greater development to Ibadanland,” Fadeyi said.

The lawmakers also prayed for a peaceful coronation and successful reign, pledging their continued support for traditional institutions in the state.

In his response, Oba Ladoja expressed gratitude to the legislators and acknowledged the Assembly’s role in promoting good governance and preserving Oyo’s cultural heritage.

The coronation of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland has been scheduled for 26 September 2025 at the historic Mapo Hall, Ibadan.