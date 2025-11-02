The former 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has condemned the United States of America President, Donald Trump, over his statement, threatening to launch a military action following his recent declaration of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern...

The former 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has condemned the United States of America President, Donald Trump, over his statement, threatening to launch a military action following his recent declaration of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern.”

A US lawmaker, Senator Ted Cruz, had earlier called for the declaration of Nigeria as CPC, citing an alleged Christian genocide, a statement which garnered controversy, and critics slammed his words as biased and non-factual.

Sowore, in a Sunday statement obtained by TVC, expressed his distaste, saying that irrespective of religious inclination, “no one should celebrate such rhetoric.”

Sowore wrote, “The latest threat by U.S. President Donald Trump @POTUS to launch military action in Nigeria, allegedly to protect Christians, may sound appealing to some. Still, history has shown this to be perilous. Whether you are Christian, Muslim, animist, or non-religious, no one should celebrate such rhetoric.”

Sowore argued that past US invasions in other sovereign states have consistently deepened existing crises rather than achieving the intended resolution of issues.

He added, “The United States and its allies have a long record of military interventions that leave nations more unstable than before. They failed to secure peace in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, or Syria, and they won’t bring salvation to Nigeria through bombs or boots on the ground.”

Sowore further stated that, “What Nigeria truly needs is not a foreign saviour, but legitimate, accountable leadership, one that protects all citizens, upholds justice, and ends the cycles of corruption and violence that have left the nation broken.

“@realDonaldTrump does not care about Nigerians not Christians, Muslims, or anyone else. Our deliverance will never come from abroad; it must come from within, through real leadership and national renewal.”

TVC previously reported that the Federal Government has rejected US President Donald Trump’s decision to classify Nigeria as a “country of particular concern,” dismissing his claims of widespread persecution of Christians as inaccurate and misleading.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump alleged that “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed,” blaming radical Islamists for what he described as “mass slaughter.”

Responding in a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the allegations do not represent the true situation in Nigeria.