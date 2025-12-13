Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has signalled his willingness to forge strategic partnerships with the Governor of Delaware, United States, Bethany Hall-Long, to promote economic growth and sustainable development in the state. This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the governor’s...

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has signalled his willingness to forge strategic partnerships with the Governor of Delaware, United States, Bethany Hall-Long, to promote economic growth and sustainable development in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ukoha Njoku, following a meeting between the Abia governor and a delegation from the Office of the Delaware Governor.

According to the statement, Otti spoke on Friday while receiving the delegation at the Michael Okpara Auditorium in Umuahia, where he outlined his administration’s development philosophy and areas open for international collaboration.

The governor said the people of Abia, like other Igbo communities, are driven by enterprise rather than dependency, stressing that what they require is solid social infrastructure and a supportive business environment. He expressed confidence that cooperation with a state like Delaware would yield tangible benefits.

Otti explained that clearing long-standing arrears of pensions and salaries was a deliberate policy to stimulate economic activity by injecting funds into the local economy.

“So, when we came in and we said we want to pay several years of accumulated pension arrears, the whole idea was to put money in the hands of people.

“So, I’m pleased to have you here and it’s also an invitation for partnership, like you said.

“We would be very happy to work with your team so that we can collaborate. I have fantastic people in my team,” Otti said.

He further highlighted significant investments in education and healthcare, including the introduction of free and compulsory basic education, the recruitment of thousands of teachers with better welfare packages, the upgrade of health facilities across the state, and the employment of over 700 health workers.

Earlier, Delaware Governor Bethany Hall-Long said her visit to Abia was to identify practical areas of cooperation with the state government. She said her background in governance and healthcare would be leveraged to build a mutually beneficial relationship.

“In my 25 years’ experience in the State legislature, lieutenant governor, which is like a deputy governor, and short-term governor of Delaware, I hope that we can leverage on it and build bridges.

“I am so honoured to be with a gentleman who can balance humanity, addressing poverty, security and homelessness while providing jobs, workforce, and use of manufacturing.

“We have a lot we can do together, a lot of connections. There are ideas and opportunities for collaboration with medical supplies. There are a whole lot of things that can be accomplished with the proposed partnership,” she said.

Hall-Long praised Otti’s leadership style and achievements, noting the pace of development recorded within a short period in office.

“It’s really important that you have the leadership, Sir, that you in two years have accomplished all this.

“And I know you’ve done it with an incredible team, and you do it with courageous leadership,” she added.

Introducing the Delaware Governor earlier, Senator Uche Ekwunife of Anambra State said the visit was intended to establish partnerships across critical sectors of Abia’s economy.

“She is here to collaborate with the State Government, to bring some grants that will help the people, help the education sector, help the health sector, and help other areas,” Ekwunife said.

Ekwunife also commended Otti’s performance in areas such as security and infrastructure, describing Abia as a major industrial hub whose economic stability has implications beyond Nigeria.

Top government officials at the meeting included the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba; Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Maureen Aghukwa, and other senior officials.