The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified its counterterrorism operations with a precision airstrike targeting insurgent enclaves in the Southern Tumbuns, Borno State. The operation, carried out on Friday at about 6:50 p.m., struck locations around Ali Sheriffti, identified as a known terrorist hideout. According to officials, the mission was…...

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified its counterterrorism operations with a precision airstrike targeting insurgent enclaves in the Southern Tumbuns, Borno State.

The operation, carried out on Friday at about 6:50 p.m., struck locations around Ali Sheriffti, identified as a known terrorist hideout.

According to officials, the mission was executed based on credible intelligence, with surveillance assets tracking insurgents moving along concealed routes before engaging targets hidden under dense vegetation.

The strike reportedly destroyed key structures used by the terrorists and restricted their movement within the area.

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Officials said the operation highlights the Air Force’s commitment to intelligence-driven and precision-led missions aimed at dismantling terrorist strongholds and denying them safe havens.