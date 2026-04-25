The Police Service Commission (PSC), in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has fixed April 28 to 30, 2026, for the written examination of applicants seeking recruitment into the Force as Police Constables. The examination, which covers both General Duty and Specialist cadres, will be conducted at designated centres…...

The Police Service Commission (PSC), in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has fixed April 28 to 30, 2026, for the written examination of applicants seeking recruitment into the Force as Police Constables.

The examination, which covers both General Duty and Specialist cadres, will be conducted at designated centres across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Placid Anthony, on Friday, only candidates who successfully passed the physical and credentials screening stage are eligible to participate in the exercise.

Qualified applicants have been directed to log on to the official recruitment portal from April 24, 2026, to print their examination invitation cards, which contain details of their scheduled date, time, and venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates are expected to present a pen, their National Identification Number (NIN) slip issued by the National Identity Management Commission with a clear photograph, and a printed copy of their examination invitation card at their respective centres.

The commission also specified a dress code for the exercise, directing candidates to appear in white shorts, white T-shirt, and white canvas shoes.

The PSC reiterated that the recruitment process is free and warned applicants against engaging in any form of bribery or falling victim to fraudsters.

It cautioned that any individual found involved in job racketeering or financial inducement would be prosecuted in line with the law.