The Nigeria Police Force has announced a change in the official signatory for Police Character Certificates following the appointment of Shehu Alao as Commissioner of Police in charge of the Central Criminal Registry, FCID Annex Alagbon. According to an official notice via the X handle of Nigeria Police Specialized Services…...

The Nigeria Police Force has announced a change in the official signatory for Police Character Certificates following the appointment of Shehu Alao as Commissioner of Police in charge of the Central Criminal Registry, FCID Annex Alagbon.

According to an official notice via the X handle of Nigeria Police Specialized Services Automation Project (POSSAP), Alao will serve as the Central Registrar and is now responsible for endorsing all Police Character Certificates issued by the Force.

“This is to notify the public that a new Commissioner of Police for the Central Criminal Registry, FCID Annex Alagbon, has been appointed in the person of DCP SHEHU ALAO, psc, mnips.

“The new Commissioner of Police will serve as the Central Registrar and signatory to the Police Character Certificate issued by the Nigeria Police,” the notices reads.

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The update, which takes effect from April 2026, includes the release of a revised sample of the certificate reflecting the new signatory.

The police said the change is part of administrative adjustments within the Force’s documentation and certification processes.