A pressure group within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to urgently intervene in what it described as the steady collapse of the party’s structure in the state. The group, known as the Reset Group of…...

A pressure group within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to urgently intervene in what it described as the steady collapse of the party’s structure in the state.

The group, known as the Reset Group of Osun PDP, accused the state leadership of the party under Sunday Bisi of actions that are undermining the PDP and pushing members toward other political platforms.

In a statement, the group insisted that the current State Working Committee led by Bisi should be dissolved immediately to save the party from further decline.

According to the group, the leadership crisis deepened after the state executives participated in the controversial Ibadan convention that was later nullified by the Court of Appeal.

The group said this action raised serious concerns about the legitimacy of the state leadership’s decisions within the party.

Members of the Reset Group also that the state leadership had openly backed Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Accord Party without the approval of the PDP’s National Working Committee.

They claimed that party members in Osun were even being encouraged to align themselves with the Accord Party.

“The state leadership has endorsed the Accord candidate, Governor Adeleke, without the official concurrence of the National Working Committee,”.

“They have directed PDP members to register with Accord Party,” the statement said.

According to the group, the situation has become so severe that PDP members may be prevented from contesting elections under their own party platform.

“They have perfected plans not to allow any PDP member to contest under the platform. This was done in cohort with some very senior members of the present NWC loyal to Minister Wike.”

The group warned that these developments could ultimately weaken the PDP in Osun and erode its political relevance ahead of future elections.

“They perfected plans to decimate PDP in the state,” the group said.

While acknowledging Wike’s influence within the party, the group argued that Sunday Bisi’s recent political alignment with the minister’s camp was merely a survival strategy.

“Hon Sunday Bisi’s present romance with Wike faction is cosmetic and for survival.”

“He has been allegedly penciled as the Director General of IMOLE campaign for Governor. Imagine a PDP chairman getting hired as DG for a little known party like Accord and working against PDP members from contesting under PDP platform.”

Beyond the political controversy, the group questioned Bisi’s leadership credentials, citing electoral losses in his own senatorial district.

“He has lost political base by losing the Senator and all 3 House of Representatives members from his senatorial district. In a normal situation he ought to have resigned.”

Members of the Reset Group said confidence in the current state leadership had eroded completely among grassroots party members.

“Our members have lost faith in him. He has destroyed the party and left it highly polarized. That is why he’s working for Accord Party.”

The group urged Wike and the national leadership of the PDP to dissolve the current state executive and appoint a caretaker committee that would allow aspirants to freely contest for elective offices ahead of the 2027 general elections.

They also called on the minister to caution members of the party’s national leadership allegedly working with the state chairman and Accord Candidate.

“Minister Wike should please call members of the NWC who are working with Sunday BIsi to deny our members from contesting to order. We have retinue of members who want to contest for national and state houses of assembly.”

The group further stressed the need for vigilance in the party’s preparations for its forthcoming national convention, warning against dual party membership among delegates.

It added that urgent reconciliation among aggrieved members was necessary to restore unity within the party.

“We want our party back and to be more Vibrant,” the group declared.

While lamenting that the PDP may have already lost the opportunity to field a governorship candidate in the state, the group warned that losing further positions in the national and state assemblies would be unacceptable.