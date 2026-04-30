The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has directed members to embark on an indefinite strike beginning Friday, May 1, 2026, over the Federal Government’s failure to conclude the 2009 Renegotiation Agreement.…...

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has directed members to embark on an indefinite strike beginning Friday, May 1, 2026, over the Federal Government’s failure to conclude the 2009 Renegotiation Agreement.

The directive followed a breakdown in talks between the government and the unions during a renegotiation meeting held on April 29, which ended without a resolution.

The strike action also comes amid the government’s reported withdrawal of its earlier 30 per cent salary increase offer, without presenting a fresh proposal.

In a circular dated April 30 and addressed to branch chairmen nationwide, SSANU President and JAC Chairman, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, alongside NASU General Secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi, announced that the industrial action would be indefinite and fully enforced across institutions.

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“We write to acknowledge receipt of your correspondence and to equally appreciate the Honourable Minister of Education for withdrawing the contentious letter,” the union leaders said, referring to the earlier circular on a 30 per cent increase in the Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance.

“Despite this, the withdrawal did not resolve the core issues in dispute.

“The consensus outcome of the consultation is that our demand vis-à-vis the slow pace of the renegotiation process has not been met.

“While the letter on the withdrawal of the Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance is acknowledged, no new offer has been made to supersede the 30 per cent allowances contained in the withdrawn letter.

“In view of this, we hereby direct our members to commence total and comprehensive strike action in all our universities and inter-university centre campuses from 12:00 a.m. on May 1, 2026,” the circular stated.

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“We hereby inform the Federal Government… that as a result of the failure of Government to avert the strike by positively acceding to our demands, all members… will commence total and comprehensive strike action by Friday, May 1, 2026,” Adeyemi and Ibrahim added.

JAC had earlier issued a deadline of April 30 for the government to finalise the renegotiation process, warning that failure to meet the timeline would result in a withdrawal of services.

With the directive now in effect, activities in universities and inter-university centres across the country are expected to be disrupted as non-academic staff down tools indefinitely.