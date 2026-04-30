President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Mr Rilwan Lanre Babalola as Special Adviser on Power and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Power Sector Reset and Restoration. The appointment was announced in a State House press release issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Mr Rilwan Lanre Babalola as Special Adviser on Power and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Power Sector Reset and Restoration.

The appointment was announced in a State House press release issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, the President also approved the redesignation of the Office of the Special Adviser (Energy) to Special Adviser (Oil & Gas) to streamline responsibilities and eliminate overlaps within the energy governance structure.

Onanuga said Babalola, a former Minister of Power, brings extensive experience and a strong understanding of the structural and operational challenges facing Nigeria’s electricity sector.

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The statement noted that the appointment reflects the President’s resolve to drive a comprehensive and results-oriented reform of the power sector.

It added that the Presidential Task Force, to be chaired by Babalola, will operate under a direct mandate from the President as a high-level implementation body aimed at restoring efficiency, discipline, and commercial viability across the sector.

The Task Force is expected to coordinate activities among key ministries, departments, and agencies, while implementing critical reforms targeted at improving electricity supply nationwide.

Its mandate includes driving a comprehensive system reset of the electricity industry, enforcing a “Performance Before Expansion” framework, reducing technical and commercial losses, and strengthening cost discipline and tariff integrity.

The statement further indicated that the Task Force will work to improve revenue assurance, enhance sector liquidity, restore grid discipline, and promote productive use of electricity across key sectors of the economy.

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It is also expected to develop Electricity Growth Zones, reduce fiscal pressures on government, and deliver a 90-day implementation blueprint for the sector.

“The President expects Mr Babalola to bring urgency, discipline, and a strong execution focus to this assignment, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, to deliver measurable improvements in power supply and sector performance,” the statement said.