The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said the Supreme Court judgment on the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has effectively put an end to internal wrangling within the party. Speaking to journalists at his residence in Abuja, Wike maintained that the PDP remains a…...

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said the Supreme Court judgment on the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has effectively put an end to internal wrangling within the party.

Speaking to journalists at his residence in Abuja, Wike maintained that the PDP remains a united political platform, stressing that the apex court’s ruling has laid to rest claims of factional divisions.

“The PDP is one. The judgment has put to rest reactions of factions within the party,” he said.

Wike also commented on the situation involving the African Democratic Congress (ADC), noting that the Supreme Court had referred the matter back to the Federal High Court, indicating that the party’s leadership crisis is far from over.

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“The Supreme Court referred the ADC back to the Federal High Court. The ADC is still in problem,” he added.

The FCT Minister further expressed strong personal reservations about certain individuals within the political space, distancing his stance from opposition to political parties themselves.

“Not that I don’t like the party, I hate the individuals involved. I don’t like them. They are part of the people that have plunged Nigeria into problems,” Wike stated.